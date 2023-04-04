President Muhammadu Buhari and Abdullah bin Al-Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, have expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the Nigeria-Jordan strategic partnership in matters of security and other global issues.

Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesman, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Shehu revealed that the two leaders held a telephone conversation on Tuesday, with both leaders expressing satisfaction on security matters.

In the conversation, the Jordanian leader called to wish the president a happy and successful Ramadan and to especially thank him for naming the auditorium in the newly inaugurated National Counter Terrorism Center in Abuja after him.

The facility is named “King Abdullah Bin Hussein II Auditorium.”

Many important issues were also discussed by the two leaders regarding security.

”Nigeria under President Buhari has collaborated and shared experiences with Jordan in tackling terrorism and its spread across West Africa,” the statement said.

It noted that Nigeria had gained significantly from the Middle eastern kingdom by way of support for pre-emptive measures to neutralise the activities of insurgents in the sub-region.

Mr Abdullah also indicated his wish to visit Nigeria before President Buhari leaves office.

(NAN)

