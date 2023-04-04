Osita Izunaso, the senator-elect for Imo West Senatorial District, on Tuesday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari and called for the zoning of the Senate Presidency to the South-east.

Mr Izunaso, who is also in the race for the Senate Presidency, told journalists after the meeting that zoning the position to the South-east is only fair.

He added that he is optimistic about clinching the position because of his experience as a legislator.

Mr Izunaso was a member of the House of Representatives before moving to the Senate in 2007.

Currently, several serving senators and senators-elect have declared their interest in the Senate presidency.

They include Sani Musa (APC, Niger), Governor Dave Umahi (APC, Ebonyi), Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu (APC, Abia), Abdulaziz Yari (APC, Zamfara) and Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano).

There are also indications that Aliyu Wamakko (APC, Sokoto) is eyeing the position.

The ruling party is yet to take a position on the zoning of the principal offices, however, some of them have started to campaign in anticipation of the decision of the party.

When asked about his chances against other candidates from the south, Mr Izunaso said being a ranking senator places him in a strong position to clinch the position against the other candidates.

He declared that no senator on the platform of the APC in South-east and South-south ranks higher than him.

“If in both the South-east and the South-south, I think the question should be obvious. I’m the oldest, there’s no senator today in APC, of South-east or South-south that is older than me in the Senate and that is an institution that believes in ranking. So I’m the highest ranking senator in both South-east and South-south,” he said.

Mr Izunaso, a former National Organising Secretary of the APC, stated that he has served the party to be given the opportunity.

“I came to the Senate in 2007, I was in the House of Representatives, I’ve been in the party for five good, solid years. I ran the party to the best of my ability as National Organising Secretary of this party that saw us to victory in 2015 and 2019, so I think we have paid our dues,” he said.

The National Assembly will be inaugurated in June.

