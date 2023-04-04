The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State on Tuesday said it would “without preferences or bias” grant access to all applicants seeking inspection of materials used for the conduct of the just concluded general elections.

In a statement on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Rivers, Johnson Sinikiem, said about 50 applications were received for inspection of election materials, Channels television reported.

The quest for inspection of election materials between the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and its main opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the state INEC office on Monday snowballed from a protest into a clash between the two parties.

The protest by the PDP has continued into a second day.

Both parties have made allegations and counter-allegations over the clash.

The spokesperson of the PDP, Sydney Gbara said the APC was liaising with INEC to concoct results to subvert the mandate of the people, while his APC counterpart, Darlington Nwauju said the current happenings showed that the PDP and INEC were working together to frustrate his party from getting documents to challenge the results of the elections at the Election Petition Tribunal.

But the REC, Mr Sinikiem has appealed for the cooperation of political parties in the state, assuring them that INEC was going to exercise its constitutional and lawful duties without bias.

“The Commission has received nearly fifty (50) of these applications since the conclusion of the Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship and State Assembly elections in Rivers State and a good number of these applications have been processed in accordance with the date of receipt of such applications and payment of certification fees. This process is still on-going.

“The Commission have also advised all applicants to visit our Local Government offices where these documents are domiciled for inspection, while we work out modalities for inspection of other documents domiciled at the State office in accordance with available spaces but they insisted that the huge volumes of documents like ballot papers be brought to the state office.

“They are once again reminded to avail themselves of this opportunity at our Local Government offices to inspect these materials as earlier advised,” Mr Sinikiem said.

