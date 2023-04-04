The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has faulted calls for an Interim National Government to take over from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, saying it is illegal.

This is contained in a statement by the YPP National Publicity Secretary, Wale Martins, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Martins added that the calls by certain individuals and organisations for an interim government after the 25 February elections were illegal, null and void.

“We are vehemently opposed to such calls as they are not in tandem with the rule of law which is the bedrock of democratic governance,” he said.

Mr Martins said the YPP National Working Committee (NWC) held its 22nd meeting and made certain resolutions after extensive deliberations.

He said that the NWC congratulated all the party’s candidates at the 2023 general election for their victory and plans to hold a leadership summit in May for all the elected officers.

Mr Martins said that the NWC also dissolved the Bayelsa chapter and called for a caretaker committee to review allegations bordering on gross misconduct that led to the unimpressive performance of the party at the general elections.

“Other state chapters alleged to have been involved in similar infractions are still under investigation as necessary sanctions for those found culpable will be communicated appropriately.

“The plans by INEC to conduct supplementary election in IKono/Ini Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom in 34 polling units instead of 17 is preposterous.

“While still grappling with the charade of March 18, the party will not hesitate to boycott the forthcoming supplementary elections if INEC insists on violating the 2022 Amended Electoral Act.

“Supplementary elections cannot take place in polling units where results have already been announced and uploaded to the INEC IREV portal, we will not be a party to this electoral fraud by INEC in connivance with the PDP,” he said.

Holds primaries for Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo guber polls, sells forms for N13 million

Mr Martins said the YPP plans to hold its primaries for Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo governorship elections on 15 April.

“That the sale of nomination forms for the off season elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states should commence immediately.

“All aspirants interested in running on the platform of the party should visit the national secretariat in Abuja to obtain their nomination and expression of interest forms.

“The ratification of Saturday, April 15 for the conduct of party primaries for successful aspirants in the concerned states, which will be held simultaneously in Yenagoa, Lokoja and Owerri.

“Also, the total sum of N13 million being cost for administrative charges, expression of interest and nomination forms was approved,” he said.

(NAN)

