The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied suspending the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege from the party.

This is contained in a statement signed by the State Chairperson of the APC, Omeni Sobotie and the party Secretary, Peter Akarogbe in Warri.

The APC said that Mr Omo-Agege, who was its governorship candidate in the 15 March election, remained a member of the party.

It described the publication alleging his purported suspension as the handwork of “impostors”.

“We the legitimate and only recognised state executive committee of the APC at the National Headquarters, in consultations with all other levels in the chain hereby disclaim the publication as fraudulent, a ruse and of no consequence.

“Therefore, it should be disregarded and ignored as the handiwork of mischief makers by all party faithful and the general public.

“The executive committee members of the APC at the wards, local governments, senatorial districts and state levels, were duly elected by bona fide members of the party in a transparent process at the different congresses organised by the party.

“So, they remain legitimate and still hold their offices and positions in accordance with the APC Constitution.

“The general public, party faithful and stakeholders are therefore advised to discountenance the said publication, and view it as the worthless undertaking of men with crooked intentions,” it said.

The APC added that the signatories were not only “dubious impostors”, but very “reckless”, saying that their claims could cause a breach of public peace and should not be permitted.

It called on the police, State Security Service and other security agencies to take note of the “wanton rascality and the unscrupulous intent to cause disharmony and a breach of public peace in the state”.

(NAN)

