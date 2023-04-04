The Oyo State Family Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Tuesday ordered that a 50-year-old man, Isaac Fagbohun, be remanded in the Abolongo Correctional facility for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in his neighbourhood.
The police charged Mr Fagbohun with defilement.
Chief Magistrate P. O. Adetuyibi did not take the plea of Mr Fagbohun for want of jurisdiction.
Mrs Adetuyibi held that the remand is pending legal advice from the office of the Oyo State Ministry of Justice.
She adjourned the matter until July 6, for mention.
Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Folake Ewe, told the court that Mr Fagbohun between February and March 26, allegedly raped the minor.
Ms Ewe said the offence was committed in Double’s Compound, Iya Saka’s House, Ago – Are in Oyo State.
She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 34 of the Oyo State Child Rights Law 2006.
(NAN)
