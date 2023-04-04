A gunman has shot dead a final year student of the University of Benin, Edo State.

The university spokesperson, Benedicta Ehanire, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mrs Ehanire said the student was killed on Monday night when a yet-to-be-identified gunman attacked him in a hall of residence at the university.

She did not, however, disclose the victim’s name, but only said he was popularly known as “Mayor”.

“While commiserating with the family and colleagues of the late student, management enjoins other students to be calm as police as well as other security agencies are working hard to fish out and arrest the culprit,” she said.

The spokesperson added the institution’s management was working “closely with internal security units” of the institution to prevent reoccurrence of similar attacks within the university’s premises.

Meanwhile, a student of the institution, who asked not to be named, told PREMIUM TIMES that the victim was shot in his Hall Three Residence of the university.

“He was the only person (killed in the attack). He was shot twice in the face,” the student said.

