Police in Edo State, South-south Nigeria, on Monday placed a N5 million reward for information that would lead to the arrest of a Canada-based Nigerian woman, Rachael Iyonmana over allegations of cyber bullying/stalking, defamation and impersonation.

The police spokesperson in Edo, Chidi Nwabuzor told reporters in Benin that the police had in January declared the suspect wanted.

“On January 11, the Commissioner of Police received a petition from the Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Edo State Council, Comrade Festus Alenkhe, over alleged offence of cyber bullying/stalking and defamation of character, against one Rachael Eboni Osazee Iyonmana,” he said

Mr Nwabuzor, a superintendent of police, said the command had written a letter to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Force CID Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos, but while the police was on her trail to effect the arrest, intelligence revealed that the suspect was in Canada.

The police spokesperson said the suspect opened multiple Facebook accounts, using the petitioner’s photographs and full name on it, and used demeaning, derogatory languages to defame the petitioner’s personality.

“The suspect used the internet to bully and even defame his character.

“On the February 13, investigation revealed that after she was declared wanted, the suspect who is based in Canada, also went out of her way and created different Facebook accounts, using the complainant’s picture and continuing transmitting messages as if the complainant is the one transmitting them.

“We want to make the public aware that those Facebook accounts created by Rachael (suspect) were not the handiwork of the complainant.

“The suspect did that to make people believe that Festus is the one doing it.

“From investigation, Rachael is based in Canada, therefore, anybody with the information to her presence in Nigeria, should inform the police and the information would be entertained by the office of the Commissioner of Police, PPRO and Anti-kidnapping and cybercrime unit and the informant would be rewarded with N5 million,” Mr Nwabuzor said.

He said the Nigeria Police is working with the Nigeria Immigration Service to ensure the suspect’s arrest any time she enters Nigeria.

(NAN)

