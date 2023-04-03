The police in Adamawa State North-east Nigeria said three people were killed on Sunday night when some gunmen attacked Dabna, a community in Hong local government area.

The police spokesperson, Suleiman Nguroje, said on Monday that the commissioner of police in the state, Afolabi Babatola, has ordered the deployment of personnel to arrest the fleeing attackers.

“Unknown gunmen had Sunday night, attacked the sleeping community shooting sporadically at innocent citizens.

“Following the attack, the Commissioner of Police has ordered the immediate arrest and investigation into the matter with a view to ensuring peace and justice.

“The CP warns that attacks on innocent souls would no longer be tolerated under whatsoever guise, as the command holds the lives of citizens sacrosanct, and such unwarranted attitude would be strictly treated in accordance with extant laws.

“He equally reiterated the commitment of the Command to the protection of lives and property while stressing that it is vital to work with other sister security agents in protecting the fundamental rights of Citizens.

“He, therefore, appealed for calm as the Command is doing everything legally possible to detect and apprehend the suspects,” he said.

READ ALSO:

When reached for an update on the attack, the spokesperson said the reason for the attack was still unknown.

He said an investigation to ascertain the motive of the attack was still ongoing, adding that calm has returned to the community.

“Our men including the countered terrorism unit have been deployed to the area to make sure that everything has returned to normal.

“The three people killed and the injured ones were rushed to the hospital for treatment. And before then, there was no sign of a problem among the ethnic groups in the LGA.

“The command just received the report in the early hours of today that three persons were killed, one house was burned, two motorcycles and properties were also burned”, Mr Nguroje added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

