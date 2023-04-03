Ifeoma Kalu, wife of the Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Orji Kalu, is dead.

Mr Kalu, who represents Abia North District, announced this in a statement on Monday.

He, however, did not disclose when and where the wife died.

“With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to eternal glory of Mr Ifeoma Ada Kalu aged 61 years,” he said in the statement posted on his verified Facebook page.

The senator described the deceased as “a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.”

He said a memorial service in honour of his late wife was scheduled to be held in the United States of America.

“Please, remember her and her loved ones in prayers at this difficult period,” the senator appealed.

“May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen,” he added.

Mr Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, got married to Mrs Kalu, a medical doctor, in December 1989.

The couple has four children.

READ ALSO:

Mrs Kalu’s death comes about a month after her husband won re-election.

Mr Kalu, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had polled 30, 809 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Nnamdi Iroh of the Labour Party, who scored 27, 540 votes.

Since winning the Senate seat, Mr Kalu has been campaigning to become the next Senate President of Nigeria and has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the APC leadership to zone the position to the South-east, where he hails from.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

