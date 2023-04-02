The Osun State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the abduction of a trader who was travelling with her goods by gunmen along Ikirin-Osogbo Road in the early hours of Friday.
The command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Ms Opalola said that the victim (a female trader) was coming from Ilorin towards Ile-Ife in Osun when the vehicle she was inside was ambushed by the kidnappers.
She said the driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the kidnappers and reported the incident to the police station in Iragbiji.
She said that immediately after the incident was reported, a police team was deployed to the scene and later joined by local hunters to comb the area to rescue the victim.
NAN gathered that the incident is the first case of kidnapping recorded in Osun since January.
