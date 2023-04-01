Abdulraheem Olawuyi (APC-Kwara) has joined the race for the Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly.

Mr Olawuyi, who is representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-ero Federal Constituency of Kwara, confirmed that he would officially declare his intention on 4 April, in Abuja.

The lawmaker, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, said this in a statement he personally issued to journalists in Abuja on Saturday.

He said he has consulted widely on his intention to contest the position and expressed delight at the feedback.

Mr Olawuyi, a third term and ranking member in the House, said he believed he possessed the needed experience to make the office of the speaker better, if elected by his colleagues.

He said other lawmakers, serving and newly elected members of the House of Reps would be in attendance at his official declaration.

“I assure you that, if elected, I will strive to promote policies that will benefit all Nigerians from various backgrounds and will work with all parties to unite the country.

“I am genuinely looking forward to meeting fellow lawmakers, sharing my vision with them, and listening to their ideas on how to improve the lot of the people, if elected as the speaker,” Mr Olawuyi stated.

(NAN)

