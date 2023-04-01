Shamshudeen Dambazzau, a member of the House of Representatives from Kano State, has asked the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider zoning the Senate President position to the North-west.

Mr Dambazzau, in a statement on Saturday, said it will be strategic for a lawmaker from the zone to occupy the position.

“It is our strong belief that it will be strategic for the party to zone the position of Senate President to the North-west. This will help in building on the party’s presence in the zone, especially in Kano and other states where the opposition parties have occupied,” he said.

The APC is yet to make an announcement on zoning of the presiding officers for the two chambers.

From the results of the 25 February National Assembly elections, the party has already formed majority in the lower chamber having secured 57 out of the 109 seats in the chamber.

The party stands a chance to increase its seats in the Senate after the supplementary election scheduled for 15 April. Five seats are up for grabs in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

Meanwhile, several senators have announced their interest in the position the Senate Presidency in anticipation of the decision of the party on Zoning.

They include Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia), Barau Jibrin (Kano), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), and Sani Musa (Niger).

Others former Governors Godswill Akpabio of Akwa-Ibom State and Aliyu Wamakko of Sokoto State.

Jibrin is appropriate for Senate president

Mr Dambazzau also made case for Mr Jibrin as the Senate President, arguing that the Kano Senator, who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriations, has the requisite legislative experience to lead the 10th House.

“Aspirants are emerging for the various leadership positions but we, who are rooting for Senator Barau Jibrin to become the next President of the Senate, believe in his capacity and capability to steer the wheel of the federal parliament towards the path of growth and stability for our dear country, as envisioned by the founding fathers of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“Jibrin, is not only an experienced parliamentarian having been elected for a third term but also a seasoned administrator, a quality he has shown as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

“It is worthy to note that Jibrin has been in charge of the federal government’s budget in the Senate when the 9th National Assembly returned the country’s budget cycle to January-December, which greatly helped the President Mumammadu Buhari-led administration in achieving its economic goals. Indeed, his loyalty to the APC government and party is exemplary,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

