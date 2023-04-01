The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has appointed the Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Abubakar Sulaiman, for a second term.

The announcement was conveyed in a statement released on Friday in Abuja by the Deputy Director of Information/Communication and Protocol at NILDS, Joke Akinsanmi.

According to the statement, Mr Lawan, who is the Chairman of NILDS’ Governing Council, renewed Mr Suleiman’s appointment after consultation with the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Mr Sulaiman’s fresh appointment will take effect from 28 May.

Mr Sulaiman, a former Minister of Budget and National Planning under former President Goodluck Jonathan, was appointed the DG of NILDS in June 2019 by the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

