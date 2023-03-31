The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned a prison official for job racketeering.

A statement by the anti-corruption agency said, on Friday, that Moses Eyimoga, a superintendent with the Nigeria Correctional Service, Lafia, Nasarawa State, was arraigned on one count of corruption at the Federal High Court in Makurdi, Benue State.

The agency accused Mr Eyimoga of collecting N800,000 from a couple for two job slots at the Federal University, Lafia, when he knew the claim to be false.

He allegedly committed the offence contrary to Section 1(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006.

The defendant pleaded “not guilty” to the charge, and the judge, Abdul Adogo, subsequently granted him bail.

NIGERIA CORRECTIONAL SERVICE SUPERINTENDENT ARRAIGNED FOR JOB RACKETEERING

Signed: Mrs Azuka Ogugua

Spokesperson, ICPC

