The House of Representatives on Thursday approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the establishment of 10 new National Parks.

This is sequel to the adoption of a motion by Ado Doguwa, the majority leader of the House at the plenary in Abuja.

The upper chamber of the assembly had earlier approved the request for the parks on Tuesday.

Mr Doguwa said Mr Buhari had on 16 November, 2022 signed a declaration order for 10 parks across Nigeria as national parks.

He said in consonance with the provisions of Section 18 of the National Park Service Act, the president, in writing requested the concurrence of the House on 10 New National Parks.

“Subject to this Act, the president with the concurrence of the National Assembly will publish in the gazette, declaring such areas in the federation as national parks,’’ he said.

This, according to him, shall be subject to the provisions of the Act; or, an order made under Subsection (i) of this section shall set out the situation limits of each National Park.

He added that it specifies the intern management policy for the National Park, and specifies the classification of the National Park.

He said: “Aware that the declaration Order, 2022 set out; the declaration of new National Parks; name, situation and limits of the new National Park; and constitution of the National Parks Management Committee.”

The 10 new National Parks declared in the Order are: Allawa Game Reserve, Niger, Apoi Forest Reserve, Bayelsa, and Edumenum Reserve, Bayelsa.

Others include: Falgore Game Reserve, Kano State, Baturiya Wetland Game Reserve, Jigawa, Kampe Forest Reserve, Kwara, Kogo Forest Reserve, Katsina State, and Marhai Forest Reserve, Nasarawa State

Also in the lists are; Oba Hill Forest Reserve, Osun and Pandam Forest Reserve, Plateau State.

(NAN)

