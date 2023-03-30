A group within the APC, known as the Progressive Minds, has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) to take steps to prevent the party from running into litigations that may affect its chances of fielding a candidate for the coming gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State.

The group said few weeks before the primaries, some persons who bought nomination forms for the contest are still allegedly holding political appointments contrary to the provisions of the new electoral act.

The APC gubernatorial primary election in the state is slated for 10 April while the congress to ratify the result of the election will hold on 11 April.

A statement by the group’s national coordinator, Raymond Ayebapreye, which was made available to journalists in Abuja particularly drew the party’s attention to Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act(as amended) that stipulates thus; “that no political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of a candidate for any election.

“Section 84(13) reads: “Where a political party fails to comply with the provisions of this act in the conduct of its primaries, its candidate for the election shall not be included in the election for the particular position in issue.”

The position of the group is coming on the heels of an allegation that the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, has been cleared by the APC screening committee to contest the election.

The group consequently alarmed that allowing the minister, who has remained in office to this moment, will be counterproductive for the party as other political parties mindful of the provisions of the law will make a case that may jeopardise the chance of the APC in the election.

The group further urged the party not to forget in a hurry the outcome of similar situations in the state in the last elections where the party won the governorship election at the polls but lost out in court over pre-election litigations.

“Recall that David Lyon won the governorship on the platform of the APC but was sacked by the Supreme Court. Although the circumstances may differ bottom line remains that the party lost in court. What this teaches is that we must as a party pay close attention to the provisions of the electoral act and the constitution generally to avoid a repeat of the ugly situation”, the group added.

Mr Sylva, a former governor of the state, is interested in becoming the governor of the state again on the platform of the APC.

This newspaper could not immediately confirm if the former governor has been cleared by the screening committee of the APC ahead of its primary election as of Wednesday evening.

The incumbent governor of the state, Duoye Diri, is expected to seek a second term in office on the platform of the PDP.

Mr Diri came into office three years ago following the supreme court’s nullification of the then governor-elect, David Lyon’s victory based on the inconsistencies in the deputy governors-elect’s certificates.

Mr Lyon is also one of the gubernatorial aspirants of the APC ahead of the election.

According to INEC’s timetable, the governorship election in the state will hold on 11 November.

