The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N41.4 billion for the construction of a Centre of Excellence for environmental restoration in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers.

The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the Council meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja.

”I presented two memos, one was for the award of contract for the construction of a centre of excellence for environmental restoration in Kana Local Government Area of Rivers State in the sum of N41,472,263, 848.60, with a completion period of 24 months,” he said.

Mr Abdullahi said the centre is to facilitate an efficient and cost-effective approach to contamination management and environmental restoration as well as provide training on environmental remediation.

“The centre will contain an admin block, auditorium, research building as well as male and female dormitories, library and clinic, among others.”

The minister added that the council also approved N18.3 billion for the construction of a specialist hospital for the people of Ogoni in Rivers.

He said, “The second memo, which is equally approved, which is also in line with the UNEP Report on the level components, is the contract for the construction of Ogoni 100-bed specialist hospital in favour of Messrs Tannit Medical Engineering Limited, in the sum of N18,308,463,225.37, plus 7.5% of VAT, with a delivery period of 24 months.

“The scope of the project includes the construction of administrative building, main Reception, Radiology, General Outpatient, Emergency Department, General Laboratory, Staff Section, Canteen, Laundry, In-patient Department, Intensive Care Unit, High Dependency Unit, Surgical Suite, Central Sterilisation and Storage Department, In-patients Department II, Mmaternity Wards, Labour and Delivery Rooms, Security Rooms and Nursery, etc.

“These are projects that are tied to the … programme, as contemplated by the UNEP Report, apart from the remediation component, that’s eleven competents to support the wellbeing and welfare of the people who have been impacted by the negative effects of contamination in those areas. Thank you very much.”

(NAN)

