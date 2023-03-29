Makki Yalleman (APC-Jigawa) has joined the race for the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly.

Mr Yalleman, who represents Mallammadori/Kaugama Federal Constituency of Jigawa, said this when he spoke with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said zoning the speaker of the House to the North-west would ensure fairness and balance in political positions in the country.

Mr Yalleman, also the deputy chairman, House Committee on Defence, said although zoning of political offices was not clearly stated in the constitution, it was introduced in line with the principles of federal character.

“I will contest for the position of the Speaker of the 10th National Assembly if the leadership of the APC zones it to the North-west where I hail from.

“In respect of what I will do, if I emerge as the speaker of the House of Representatives, I will carry everybody along, irrespective of political parties, religion, ethnic and language differences,” he said.

He promised to ensure harmony between the different arms of government, the legislature, executive and judiciary.

He said critical bills and motions aimed at the growth and development of the country, would be given adequate attention if he emerged as the speaker.

Mr Yalleman, however, promised to abide by the final decision of the APC leadership on the matter

He expressed optimism that the position of speaker of the 10th assembly would be zoned to the North.

The 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated on 13 June.

(NAN)

