The Cross River State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has constituted a reconciliation and disciplinary committee to resolve the internal disputes within its ranks in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement from the Chairperson of LP in the state, Ogar Osim on Wednesday in Calabar.

It would be recalled that prior to the 18 March governorship election in Cross River, some dissatisfied party faithful had endorsed the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Sandy Onor.

This was despite the fact that the party had its governorship candidate Mr Osim who doubles as the party chairperson in the state.

Mr Osim said the idea of constituting the committee was in line with the directive of the National Chairman of the LP, Julius Abure, that all issues affecting the party in Cross River should be resolved peacefully.

“It has become exigent to constitute a reconciliation and disciplinary committee to mediate and reconcile all parties concerned.

“The mandate of this committee is with immediate effect as the need to restore peace and unity in our party cannot further be delayed,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 13-member committee has Alvin Ochang as its chairperson, with the representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress as members.

(NAN)

