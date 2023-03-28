The Nigeria Customs Service handed over 1,165 cartons of fake Analgin injections seized at Onne Seaport in Rivers State to NAFDAC on Tuesday.

The drugs were discovered in one of the 26 containers impounded at the port.

Also seized at the port were 24,860 gallons of 25 litres and 10 litres of vegetable oil, 216 cartons of coloured flowers, fireworks, and 210 cartons of firecrackers amongst others.

The Customs Service detained a separate 20ft container of machetes on documentation grounds pending provision of end-user certificate.

The Customs Area Comptroller at the port, Imam Baba, said total duty paid value for the 26 containers was N94.7 million

He explained that the seizures and detention were made based on infractions related to import guidelines.

Mr Baba listed the infractions to include importation of contraband goods, false declaration and failure to meet end-user certificate requirements from the office of the National Security Adviser.

Mr Baba added that the Customs Service would file for condemnation of the seized containers at the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt for subsequent forfeiture to the Federal Government.

The comptroller noted that the command had achieved 16.3 per cent of its N336 billion revenue target for 2023, having collected N55 billion as of 28 March.

Receiving the seized drugs, Arhagba Anthony, deputy director, Ports Operations, NAFDAC, Rivers State, thanked the Customs Service for the cooperation in the fight against importation of fake drugs into the country.

Mr Anthony advised importers to always follow legitimate processes to save the nation from drug-related deaths.

(NAN)

