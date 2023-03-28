The Governing Council of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, Adamawa State, has appointed DeWayne Frazier as the sixth vice-chancellor of the university.

Mr Frazier succeeds Margee Ensign whose tenure ended in 2022.

According to a statement by the university’s director of communications, Daniel Okereke, Mr Frazier’s appointment was announced by the Chairman of the AUN Governing Council, Ben Obi, on Monday.

“The Board and Council chose Dr. Frazier in recognition of his broad experience in business and management at higher academic institutions combined with his energy and youthfulness,” the statement quoted Mr Obi to have said.

Mr Obi added that Mr Frazier is joining the AUN at a period of expansion and consolidation in student enrollment and academic infrastructures.

“It also coincides with a long period of sustained peace and security in Adamawa and surrounding states, which has boosted Yola’s profile in business, commercial, and educational activities,” he added.

Frazier’s acceptance of offer

In accepting the appointment, Mr Frazier said he believes he could make a real difference in the region, continent and the world.

He said: “As one who is passionate about making a positive impact and creating meaningful change, I am drawn to the vibrant culture and rich potential of Nigeria. I believe that by working at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), I can collaborate with the incredibly talented campus community to make a real difference in the region, continent, and world. AUN is an ascending university and I look forward to the opportunity to help add to the institution’s trajectory and impressive reputation”.

About Mr Frazier

Mr Frazier is currently serving as University Provost at Iowa Wesleyan University in the United States, and has over 25 years of experience in higher education, and has worked in senior administration for 15 years, the statement said.

He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Louisville and his undergraduate degree from Campbellsville University, where he graduated with honors.

He is a graduate of the Patterson School for Diplomacy and International Commerce Programme on the campus of the University of Kentucky and the Imperial College of England.

“Dr. Frazier is known as an academic entrepreneur, and his career is marked by enrollment growth through creative educational programming. Dr. Frazier’s portfolio currently includes the adult and graduate programmes, library services, academic support, international education, registrar office, career services, community service and service learning office, and the university academic divisions (Business, Education, Humanities, Nursing, and Sciences).”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.

