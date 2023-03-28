President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, as he clocks 71, March 29, 2023, with history beckoning to lead the country from May 29th.

The president joins members of the president-elect’s family, especially his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, business partners and political associates in celebrating the remarkable age, heralded with many years of experience and achievements in the private and public sectors, which prepared him for the historic win on February 25, 2023.

President Buhari believes Asiwaju’s warmth, friendliness and generosity have set the pace for a network of friends, home and abroad, that will shape his presidency with the requisite expertise to guide the economy and consolidate the investments of past leaders, particularly in people-first development and infrastructure.

As the president-elect prepares to take over the mantle of leadership at 71, the president affirms that his political pedigree from the 90s, active role in party politics, being elected senator and later governor of Lagos State, and diligent involvement in the structure of leadership at the Executive and Legislative levels for many years, will serve as assets for good and effective governance.

President Buhari prays for the well-being of Asiwaju and his family.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

March 28, 2023

