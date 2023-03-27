Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the late Chief of General Staff, Oladipo Diya, as a patriot who showed deep love and commitment to Nigeria during and after his service to the military and the nation.

The vice president in a statement he personally signed on Monday in Abuja expressed grief over the death of the retired army general.

“I received with sadness the news of the passing of Diya, the former Chief of General Staff and number two official in the administration of the Federal Military Government of the late Gen. Sani Abacha.

“Diya was not only a distinguished Nigerian patriot, and an illustrious son of Odogbolu in Ogun, he was also a statesman who showed deep love and commitment to our country even after his illustrious service to the nation.

“Gen. Diya, GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni, was a forthright, brilliant officer and a devoted family man,” he added.

Mr Osinbajo said that Mr Diya’s death was a loss to the people of Ogun and Nigeria.

He prayed to God to comfort the family, friends, associates and the people of Ogun State.

“May his memory always be blessed,” he said.

Mr Diya, a retired lieutenant general, died on Sunday at the age of 78.

(NAN)

