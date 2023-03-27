The Lagos State Government has disclosed that a case of involuntary manslaughter, and reckless and negligent acts have been established against Chrisland School, some staff members and a vendor over the death of a 12-year-old student.

The Office of the Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice said in a statement Friday that the suspects would be charged with the offences contrary to Sections 224 and 251 of the Criminal Law, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The student, Whitney Adeniran, died during the school’s inter-house sports event on 9 February.

The Lagos State Government subsequently confirmed that an autopsy conducted at the Lagos State University Hospital (LASUTH) revealed that the deceased died from “asphyxia and electrocution”.

Court action

The government also ordered the indefinite closure of the school in response to the controversies surrounding the death and a coroner’s inquest.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Coroner inquest set up to investigate the cause of the death of the student has fixed 4 April for the commencement of the hearing.

However, the state’s Ministry of Justice in a new statement noted that the student who was said to have slumped during the inter-house sports was “subsequently rushed to Agege Central Hospital, Agege, Lagos, where she was confirmed “brought in dead” (BID) by the doctor on duty.

“The case was referred to the Nigerian Police Force which carried out a thorough investigation with the help of other agencies.

“The file was subsequently forwarded to the DPP’s Office on Monday 20 March 2023, for review of the duplicate case file.

“Information will be filed in accordance with the legal advice issued by the DPP. Certified True Copies of the Legal advice are available at the Ministry of Justice,” the statement read in part.

It,however, added that “on the 23 March 2023, the DPP issued his Legal Advice and came to the conclusion that a prima facie case of Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless and Negligent Acts had been established against the School, some members of Staff and one of the vendors”.

Background

Following the unfortunate death of the student, the deceased’s parents accused the school management of negligence.

They took to social media to seek public intervention to unravel the circumstances that may have led to the student’s sudden death while taking part in the school’s sporting events.

The parents insisted that the lack of an ambulance or first aiders at the venue of the sporting events contributed to the student’s death.

In reaction, the Chairperson of the school’s Advisory Board, Ike Ofuokwu, noted in a statement that the 12-year-old deceased “slumped in public view and not under any hidden circumstances.”

“Our immediate response was to take advantage of proximity by identifying the nearest medical facility to take her to, where the doctor on duty administered oxygen and every aid possible on her,” said Mr Ofuokwu.

According to the statement, the student opted not to participate in the inter-house sports match-past “for reasons we were not very sure about.”

