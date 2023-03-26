The Police Command in Sokoto State says no fewer than 79 suspects were arrested by the security agencies in the state during the 18 March Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

A statement issued to journalists on Sunday in Sokoto by the command’s spokesperson, Sanusi Abubakar, disclosed that those arrested were persons that violated the movement restriction order and other offences that contravened the Electoral Act.

He said during the elections, the security agencies recorded cases and effected the arrest of persons that engaged in vote buying, destruction of ballot boxes, thuggery, threats and inciting public disturbances at polling units, among others.

“All the electoral offences among them were fully investigated and transferred to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for prosecution.

“While others that contravened the penal code have been charged to court by the Police. However there are others that are still under investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Mr Abubakar, a deputy superintendent of police, quoted, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Muhammed Gumel, as urging the public to be wary of allowing themselves from getting involved in any action that violates the law.

“I enjoin all members of the public to be wary of allowing themselves, their loved ones or their political party affiliates from getting involved in actions that are totally repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience of law.

“This is especially in view of the forthcoming supplementary elections to be scheduled in Sokoto State.

“More so, I want to restate the commitment of the security agencies toward the protection of lives and property,” he said

Mr Gumel further warned that all elements of insecurity will not be spared before, during and after the forthcoming supplementary elections in the state.

(NAN)

