The Lagos State government has filed an appeal against the judgement ordering the state and the Nigeria Police Force to pay N5 million as compensation to Clement Adedotun.

Mr Adedotun, a driver for a cab-hailing service, was manhandled by the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA) and police officers during the EndSars memorial, a one year anniversary rally of the EndSars protest at the Lekki tollgate in October 2021.

However, on 14 March, a federal high court in Lagos ordered the state government and the police to pay N5 million as compensation to Mr Adedotun.

Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, the judge, ruled that the treatment of the driver amounted to a violation of his right to dignity.

But the ministry in a statement on Saturday by its spokesperson Grace Alo, said during the hearing of the matter, the state government opposed the claims of the applicant on grounds of law and facts.

“The court, however, upheld the contention of the applicant,” the statement reads.

“As is customary when a judgment is delivered against the state government, counsel handling the matter is enjoined to file an appeal (a right provided by the Constitution) along with an application to stay execution of the judgment in order to protect and reserve the rights available to the state government under the law.

“Filing the appeal and asking for a stay of the judgment do not, however, prevent the management of the Ministry of Justice upon obtaining a copy of the judgment from further reviewing the matter and deciding whether to proceed with or withdraw the appeal.

“The process of taking that decision is underway and once a definitive position is taken members of the public will be notified.”

Mrs Alo assured that the state will continue to be guided by the rule of law.

