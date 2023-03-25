The Lagos State Ministry of Justice has announced plans to prosecute Oluwaseun Osibanjo, the driver of the BRT bus that collided with a moving train in Lagos.

The state government will arraign Mr Osinbajo on a 16-count charge of manslaughter and causing grievous bodily harm.

This was made known in a statement on Friday by Grace Alo, the director of public affairs in the ministry.

On March 9, six persons were confirmed dead in the accident involving a moving train and the Lagos State staff bus in PWD/Sogunle, Ikeja.

The accident left more than 90 passengers injured.

“The driver of the staff bus on the fateful day (Mr. Oluwaseun Osibanjo) was apprehended and handed over to the Police for investigation and possible prosecution by the State. At the end of investigations, the case file was forwarded to the D.P.P. for further statutory actions,” the statement reads.

“Upon the receipt and review of the case file by the D.P.P, a prima facie case of Manslaughter, and Grievous Body Harm was disclosed against the driver of the Staff bus. Accordingly, he is to be charged with six counts of Manslaughter and 10 counts of grievous body harm.

“Both offences are contrary to Sections 224 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The office of the D.P.P. will immediately file charges against the Driver.”

Mrs Alo said that the arraignment will be delayed until the driver is fully fit to stand trial, having also sustained serious injuries in the accident.

