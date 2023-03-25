President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of the chief executive officers of the National Lottery Trust Fund and the National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA).
The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation stated in Abuja on Friday that Bello Maigari, executive secretary, National Lottery Trust Fund, got a final four-year term which began on 26 February
Gambo Aliyu, Director-General of NACA also got a final term of four years which begins on 26 June, it stated.
Mr Maigari was first appointed on 29 February 2019, while Mr Aliyu was first appointed on 26 June 2019.
The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation stated that the president congratulated the appointees and urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their duties.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999