President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of the chief executive officers of the National Lottery Trust Fund and the National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA).

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation stated in Abuja on Friday that Bello Maigari, executive secretary, National Lottery Trust Fund, got a final four-year term which began on 26 February

Gambo Aliyu, Director-General of NACA also got a final term of four years which begins on 26 June, it stated.

Mr Maigari was first appointed on 29 February 2019, while Mr Aliyu was first appointed on 26 June 2019.

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation stated that the president congratulated the appointees and urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their duties.

(NAN)

