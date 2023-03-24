The Lagos State government has issued a 90-day ultimatum to owners of 349 distressed buildings in the state to either re-engineer or remove the buildings.

The government on Friday issued a “final notice” through its ministry of physical planning and urban development and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

The statement signed by the general manager of LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki, was titled ‘Final notice to conduct integrity test and carry out the recommendations of the test.’

“This is to notify the General Public that the under-listed structures have been identified by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) to be exhibiting various signs of distress,” the statement reads.

“LASBCA has therefore served all statutory enforcement notices on the structures and has requested the owners/developers of the structures to conduct a Non- Destructive Test (NDT) on the structures with no response from the respective owners /developers of the buildings.

The government issued the notice to owners and developers of the affected buildings to conduct a non – destructive test on the structures to ascertain their structural stability and where the structures turn out to be unfit for habitation, a demolition permit should be obtained from its planning permit authority to remove the structures in the interest of public safety.

“Where the structure is recommended for re-engineering /renovation, the buildings to conduct a Non-Destructive Test on the structures to ascertain their structural stability and where the structures turn out to be unfit for habitation, a Demolition Permit should be obtained from the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) to pull down the structure in the interest of public safety,” the statement read.

“A time frame of 90 days is hereby given after the publication of this notice for the conduct of NDT, re-engineering or removal of the identified structures that are exhibiting signs of distress (as the case may be) failing which LASBCA shall not hesitate to remove the structures in the interest of public safety and line with the regulatory provisions of the Law. Where structures are removed by the Agency, the cost of removal shall be recovered from the owner/developer as required by the Law.

“For further information or clarification, kindly contact LASBCA on the website: lasbca.lagosstate.gov.ng or visit the Head Office at LASTMA yard, Muiz Banire Street, GRA Ikeja.”

Download the information on distress building here

