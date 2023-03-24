A total of 246 students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, have bagged First Class Honour Degrees in various disciplines in the university.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Charles Igwe, disclosed this during a press briefing at the Enugu Campus of the institution on Wednesday.

Mr Igwe also announced that a popular socialite and entrepreneur, Obinna Iyiegbu, otherwise known as Obi Cubana, would deliver the commencement speech at the convocation ceremony on Friday in the Nsukka Campus of the university.

“In line with current convocation trends across the world, we have invited him to inspire our fresh graduands, whom I understand have a great administration for him,” the vice-chancellor said of Obi Cubana.

Mr Igwe, a professor, said a total of 14,308 students would be awarded Bachelor’s Degrees at the convocation ceremony billed to hold on Friday in the Nsukka Campus of the institution.

“I am proud to announce that a total of 246 of these graduands have bagged the First class Honours Degrees of the university.

“Similarly, the Second Class Honours Upper Division Degree will be awarded to 5,092 graduands, while Second Class Honours Lower Division Degree will be awarded to 7,865 graduands,” he said.

“Similarly, 1,088 graduands will be awarded the Third-Class Degree while 17 persons will earn a Pass Degree,” Mr Igwe stated, adding that a total of 96 diplomas of the university will be awarded at the convocation.

The vice-chancellor also said a total of 2,482 post-graduate degrees of the university will be awarded to deserving graduands, the following day, on Saturday.

“A total of 618 persons will be awarded the doctorate degree of the university, while 1,690 will earn the master’s degrees in various disciplines.

“Similarly, the postgraduate diploma of the university will also be awarded to 174 persons,” Mr Igwe said.

The vice-chancellor said the number of graduands represents “significant improvements” compared to the number the university graduates during its 49th convocation.

Infrastructural developments

Mr Igwe said a good number of infrastructural projects were undertaken and completed at the various campuses of the university.

While some of the projects were funded with capital allocations from the federal government and intervention funds from Tertiary Education Trust Fund, others were funded with internally generated revenue, as well as donations from alumni and friends of the university, he said.

“Over the period, a number of departments and programmes were successfully accredited by the National Universities Commission, while many staff were promoted to various ranks, including the rank of professor,” he said.

