Aggrieved parties have so far filed 25 petitions before the Lagos State National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the petitions were pasted on the wall of the Rosaline Omotosho Courthouse Ikeja, the venue of the tribunal sitting.

In one of the petitions, the candidates of the Labour Party for the House of Representatives in about seven constituencies in Lagos are challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressive Congress (APC) and the declared winner of each constituency.

The candidates in their various constituencies are challenging the winner of Oshodi Isolo, Kosofe, Lagos Mainland, Surulere, Shomolu, Mushin and Ikorodu.

In their petitions filed by their counsel, Wakeel Olawale-Liady, the petitioners are challenging the INEC for non-compliance with the provision of the Electoral Act 2022.

They alleged that INEC unlawfully excluded them from the election held on 25 February for the National Assembly, House of Representatives.

However, in the petition filed by Adeola Adebanjo and the Labour Party against the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajaabiamila, the petitioner alleged that INEC failed to comply with the provisions of the law.

For Ikeja Federal Constituency, Mutiu Okunola and his party (LP), are challenging the declaration of James Faleke as the winner of the election on the grounds that the election was invalid for non-compliance with the provision of the Act.

He prayed the court for a declaration that the election conducted by INEC in respect of the constituency seat held on 25 February was marred by substantial irregularities and non-compliance with the provision of the Electoral Act and guidelines.

He also prayed for the court to nullify the election and order a fresh one. (NAN)

