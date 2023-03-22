The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has congratulated governors-elect so far declared on the platform of the party in the 18 March election.

The forum congratulated them in a statement by its Director General, C.I.D. Maduabum, in Abuja on Wednesday.

It was particularly identified with the re-election of Governors Bala Mohammed and Seyi Makinde of Bauchi and Oyo States respectively for another term of four years.

Mr Maduabum also congratulated Governors-elect Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom; Sheriff Francis Oborevwori of Delta; Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau; Siminialayi Fubaran of Rivers; Kefas Agbu of Taraba and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara states.

He said that from the results announced so far and as the nation awaits INEC’s final declaration, PDP was optimistic of victory in Adamawa, Enugu and Abia States.

Mr Maduabum said the PDP dedicated the victory to Almighty God, encouraging the governors-elect to see their victories as an enormous privilege.

He urged them to see it as an honour to be entrusted with the government of their various states.

“We urge them to be energised by the massive support and overwhelming vote of confidence reposed on them by the electorate and to reciprocate this ringing expression of the people’s will by implementing all the promises and commitments made to the people in the course of the electioneering campaigns.

“We admonish those re-elected to draw on the lessons they have learnt in the last four years and apply same to make their States greater and better in all ramifications.

“Also to draw on the experiences and lessons of their predecessors to set the priorities of the government, communicate the goals and outcomes of policies and programmes, and pursue them with a relentless zeal that will better serve their various States,” he said.

Mr Maduabum wished them success in attaining their set goals and felicitated all members of the party elected into the various state Houses of Assembly across the federation.

“As Governors and members of the Houses of Assembly, you represent hope for the people of Nigeria.

We call on you to gird your loins for the hard work ahead of you,” Mr Maduabum said.

He promised the forum’s unalloyed support and solidarity to all elected members of the party.

(NAN)

