Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has declared interest in becoming President of the Nigerian Senate in the 10th National Assembly.

He made the declaration in Abakaliki on Wednesday during the State Executive Council meeting.

He called on the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider zoning the position to the South-east.

He further urged the party to zone the speakership of the House of Representatives to the North-east.

The governor said zoning the two positions to these zones would be in the interest of equity, justice and fairness.

He also said his appointment and zoning of the speakership to the North-east would help to calm frayed nerves in the country.

Mr Umahi, who is the senator-elect for Ebonyi South District for the 10th Senate, noted that Ebonyi is “completely APC” having given almost all the National Assembly seats to the party.

The APC won all three senatorial elections in Ebonyi and three out of the six House of Representatives seats (election was declared inconclusive in one federal constituency).

Mr Umahi also noted that the APC won the governorship and the majority of the seats in the state assembly.

The Ebonyi governor said he remains loyal to the APC, whether he gets the position or not.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

