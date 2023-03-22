The majority leader of the House Representatives, Ado Doguwa, on Wednesday, attended plenary session for the first time after his bail by the Federal High Court in Kano.

Mr Doguwa was detained over alleged complicity in the murder of three members of his constituency.

He attended plenary session on Wednesday and occupied his usual seat as the majority leader.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police in Kano arrested and charged Mr Doguwa, alongside others, for criminal conspiracy, and culpable homicide.

He was also charged with causing grievous hurt, mischief by fire, and inciting disturbance.

The police prosecutor told the court that Mr Doguwa allegedly committed the offence on 26 February at the Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano State.

The judge, Yunusa Muhammad, granted him bail in the sum of N500m, with the condition that the suspect must provide two sureties, one of which shall be a first-class traditional ruler while the other must be a permanent secretary at the federal or state civil service.

The lawmaker was involved in a violent confrontation between members of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) that led to the killing of three people and the burning of a campaign office of the opposition party in the Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano.

Aside from the legal battle, Mr Doguwa’s election was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He has been in the House of Representatives since 2003.

