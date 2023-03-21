Following the conclusion of the 2023 general elections, the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has expressed appreciation to the people of Kaduna State for the largely peaceful nature of the democratic exercise.

Mr El-Rufai stated that he is especially grateful to the people of the state for their votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC), which culminated in the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the president-elect and the declaration of Uba Sani as the governor-elect of Kaduna State, his media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, said in a statement.

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday announced the candidate of the APC, Mr Sani, as the state’s governor-elect in Saturday’s governorship election in Kaduna.

Mr Sani was declared the winner by the Returning Officer from the Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, Lawal Bilbis.

He scored a total of 730,002 votes to defeat his close opponent, Isa Ashiru, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 719,196 votes.

Following the declaration, Mr El-Rufai said he was optimistic that the results of the elections in the state have created an atmosphere that enhances the progress of Nigeria and Kaduna State.

“He wishes the leaders that have been reelected or freshly elected in this 2023 cycle every success in accelerating the uplift of our country and society and in improving the wellbeing and life chances of all our people.

“With 69 days left to complete the eight-year mandate the people of Kaduna State have kindly granted him, Malam Nasir El-Rufai wishes to convey his profound appreciation for this privilege of service.

“He will devote the few weeks to 29 May 2023 to the continued discharge of his duties and to support the transition arrangements for the next government of Kaduna State,” Mr Adekeye said in the statement.

