Patrick Dakum, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the just concluded governorship elections in Plateau State, has congratulated Caleb Mutfwang, the governor-elect of the state.

Mr Dakum congratulated Mr Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) via a telephone call on Monday in Jos.

He promised to pray and support the governor-elect toward the growth, development and progress of the state.

“Hello Caleb, how are you? This is to say congratulations and to wish you all the best. May God guide you, keep you and be with you.

“We will continue to pray along with you and see what does for us, thank you,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Idris Amali, the returning officer for the polls, had declared Mr Mutfwang as the governor-elect.

He said Mr Mutfwang polled 525, 299 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Nentawe Yilwatda, who scored 481, 370 votes.

The LP candidate polled 60, 310 votes in the election.

(NAN)

