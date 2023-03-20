The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has congratulated Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on his reelection.
Mr Adeleke’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement he personally signed on Monday.
Mr Makinde was declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election after winning in 31 local government areas out of the 33 LGs in the state with a total of 563,756 votes.
His closest rival, Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC), won the remaining two LGAs to emerge second and scored a total of 256,685 votes.
In his congratulatory message, Mr Adeleke called for economic and social affairs collaboration between Osun and Oyo states.
The two states were together until Osun was created in 1991.
He described the outcome of the election as a strong vote of confidence in the performance of Mr Makinde in his first term.
” I congratulate my brother, Governor Seyi Makinde on his re-election at the polls. Residents of Oyo State have reaffirmed their faith and confidence in his performance. They have confirmed the rapid development of Oyo state under the able leadership of my brother, Seyi Makinde,” he said.
“On behalf of the people and government of Osun state, I extend our warm felicitation to Governor Makinde. I look forward to years of partnership and collaboration between our two states on inter-state infrastructures among others.”
