The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the elections in Kwande East and Kwande West constituencies for the Benue State House of Assembly seats for Tuesday.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Benue State, Sam Egwu, a professor, had announced the suspension of elections in the two constituencies as a result of an error on the results sheets of both areas.
“In the course of distribution of materials and deployment to the polling units this morning, a printing error showing that ballot papers meant for Kwande East were labelled Kwande West, while those for Kwande West were labelled Kwande East were discovered. The error is also reflected in the result sheets for the two constituencies,” Mr Egwu had said.
However, in a statement on Monday, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the commission had consulted with the Benue REC who assured of his readiness to proceed with the rescheduled elections tomorrow.
“Accordingly, the Commission approved that the elections shall be held tomorrow Tuesday 21st March 2023,” he said.
“The Commission appeals to voters in Kwande Local Government Area to troop out en masse and vote for the candidate of their choice. Similarly, we call on parties and candidates to conduct themselves peacefully.”
