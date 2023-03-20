The Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Magarya, has lost his re-election bid for the Zurmi West State Constituency seat.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Mudassir Isma’ila, on Monday declared the result of the 18 March governorship and States Houses of Assembly elections in Gusau.

Mr Isma’ila said Mr Magarya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 9,531 votes to lose the seat to Isma’ila Bilyaminu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 11,231 votes.

‘’Bala Nasiru of ADC scored 03 votes, Aliyu Abdullahi of ADC scored 16 votes, and Muhammad Sanusi of APGA polled 10 votes.

“Isma’il Bilyaminu of the PDP having satisfied the requirements of the law is declared elected,” the returning officer said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

