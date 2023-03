Some supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) in Enugu State on Monday stormed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), protesting against some issues on the governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the supporters trooped out in their numbers, not minding their social status, to protest against INEC.

It would be recalled that INEC adjourned the process of the final collation of results and the possible announcement of the Enugu State governorship poll result by 8 a.m. Monday.

The PDP members, in their hundreds, protested that INEC should not delay in declaring its candidate, Peter Mbah, winner of the March 18 Governorship poll since the results from the 17 Local Government Areas had been collated.

The LP, on its own, said that INEC should not declare the result following multiple irregularities, especially the alleged non-use of the Bimodal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) machine for voting in the Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the PDP, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, an activist, said that INEC should do the needful by declaring the result in favour of Mbah, who stood as the leading candidate in the results entire 17 already collated.

Iyere said that INEC’s delay in announcing the Mbah winner might threaten peace in the state.

“Since Dr Peter Mbah has the highest lawful and valid vote, he should be declared the winner without further delay.

“The opposition LP has an alternative, which is seeking redress in the court where they will lay their complaints and allegations for the court to see clearly if they even have a case in the first place.

“We all must give peace a chance. I call on INEC and LP to give peace a chance.”

Mr Iyere, founder of the Civil Society Committee for Anti-Fraud Election Security (CISCAES), noted that just like what happened at the national collation centre, Abuja, LP members should seek their day in court and not take to the streets.

“This act of calling youths and adults that should know the rules to take to the street is undemocratic and uncivilised,” he said.

Speaking for the LP, Comrade Jonathan Ani said that the PDP wanted to rob the LP of its victory by bloating the figures in the Nkanu East council area, where the Electoral Act procedure for election conduct was never followed.

Mr Ani said that it had been specified and stipulated by the Amended Electoral Act that it should be entirely cancelled where such takes place in an election.

“INEC should never go ahead to announce the result as the Nkanu East council poll needed to be cancelled.

“A fresh election conducted for the council area or scores of that council area would be entirely removed, and Dr Chijioke Edeoga declared the winner.

“We are Obidient and peace-loving party, but we will not fold our arms and allow PDP to rob us of our victory in Enugu State.

“INEC should do the right thing for peace, justice and fair play to reign in the state after the entire process,” he said.

However, when filing this report, INEC needed to resume its poll collation and announcement activities as promised by 8 a.m. on Monday.

(NAN)

