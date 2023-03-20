Chimaroke Nnamani, a senator representing Enugu-East District, has quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after losing his bid for re-election.

He was defeated in the Saturday’s election by the candidate of the Labour Party, Kelvin Chukwu.

Mr Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State, announced his exit from the PDP in a statement in Abuja on Monday,

He expressed appreciation to his constituents for the support given to him over the years.

According to Mr Nnamani, he had consulted with his associates and constituents, and has decided to leave the PDP because of “irreconcilable differences” with the national leadership of the party.

He said he had moved on and hoped that his modest contributions to the development of his constituency would be the building blocks on which his successors could build on.

Mr Nnamani thanked Nigerians, especially the “Ebeano” political family and urged them to remain steadfast in the years ahead.

The former governor reaffirmed his acquaintance with the President-elect Bola Tinubu and promised to continue to partner with him.

He expressed optimism that a Tinubu-led administration would promote good governance, rule of law and human rights for the interest of all Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Nnamani had in the buildup to the 2023 general elections insisted he would not rescind his decision to support the then presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr Tinubu, now President-elect.

According to Mr Nnamani, he decided to align with Mr Tinubu because the PDP had “breached its Constitution by subverting the principle of power rotation”.

The LP candidate, Mr Chukwu, scored 69,136 votes to defeat Mr Nnamani, who scored 48, 701 votes in the election.

(NAN)

