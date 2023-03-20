The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has been advised to ensure his administration adheres to the federal character principle in its appointments.

A renowned professor of administration, Oladipupo Adamolekun, gave the advice while speaking with PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview.

Mr Adamolekun said the current Muhammadu Buhari administration failed to adhere to constitutional provisions on federal character especially in appointments in the security sector.

He advised the president-elect on how to follow a different path.

“How the president (Mr Tinubu) will reflect federal character in his appointment of his cabinet and in other areas of government is critical because one criticism of the incumbent president was that he did not do that satisfactorily especially with regards to security appointments,” Mr Adamolekun said.

“When federal character was inserted into the Constitution in 1979, there were no guidelines for implementing it. There is a need for guidelines for the implementation of federal character.

“The President-elect should get a committee to prepare guidelines for the operation of federal character in his first six months in office.”

The guidelines, Mr Adamolekun said, would determine areas where federal character would not apply, especially in specialised areas such as civil aviation in the grading of pilots and neurosurgery.

He noted that only merit should be used in these highly technical areas.

“Right now the federal character clause is being interpreted and implemented inconsistently and sometimes contradictorily,” the former World Bank lead public sector governance specialist, said.

He suggested that in the civil service, federal character should only apply at entry oint but not at the highest cadre such as at the level of permanent secretary.

President Buhari had been accused of making lopsided appointments, especially in the leadership of the security agencies.

But the presidency had dismissed tge accusation, saying no ethnic group or political zone has been deliberately left out in the appointments.

Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, states that: “The composition of the government of the federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few state or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in they government or in any of its agencies.”

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is among prominent figures who had accused the president of nepotism.

In a letter to tge president in 2018, Mr Obasanjo said, “But there are three other areas where President Buhari has come out more glaringly than most of us thought we knew about him,” continued Obasanjo.

“One is nepotic deployment bordering on clannishness and inability to bring discipline to bear on errant members of his nepotic court. This has grave consequences on performance of his government to the detriment of the nation.”

The former president also said in a 13-page letter titled ‘The Way Out: A Clarion Call for Coalition for Nigeria Movement’ that “It would appear that national interest was being sacrificed on the altar of nepotic interest.

“What does one make of a case like that of (Abdulrasheed) Maina: collusion, condonation, ineptitude, incompetence, dereliction of responsibility or kinship and friendship on the part of those who should have taken visible and deterrent disciplinary action? How many similar cases are buried, ignored or covered up, and not yet in the glare of the media and the public?”

On the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, Mr Adamolekun, said reactions are consistent with the history of losers seeking legal redress, even up to the Supreme Court.

“There is nothing new in that regard. Even President Buhari challenged the presidential election results up to the Supreme Court three times,” he said.

“We must commend INEC for declaring the results despite the pressures. Once the results have been declared, he losers are free to go to court.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

