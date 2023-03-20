The Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned an attack on the corporation’s news crew monitoring Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections in Lagos State.

The crew members who suffered the attack were a reporter, Lekan Shobowale; a cameraman, Fólórunsó Abiala; and the driver, Ope Adegoke. They were assaulted and their equipment damaged by hoodlums, led by a woman in the Onigbongbo area of the state.

In a statement on Sunday, the BCOS NUJ Chairperson, Dupe Fehintola, and Secretary, Olamiposi Ishola, described the assault as misdirected.

The union said the crew was carrying out its responsibility of monitoring and covering the election when the hoodlums pounced on the members.

The BCOS NUJ wondered how its members would be the target of attacks, adding that it was obvious the thugs had something to hide during the election which was supposed to be a transparent and open exercise.

While calling on INEC, the Lagos State Government and the police to do a thorough investigation into the incident with a view to preventing a recurrence, the BCOS NUJ said its members will continue to carry out their surveillance role to restore values and standards in all areas and sectors.

It, however, commended some good Samaritans and security operatives who quickly rescued the team and helped them to a safe distance.

(NAN)

