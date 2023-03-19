Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is leading in 17 local government areas whose results have been announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Mr Zulum has polled a total of 291,174 from the 17 LGAs while Mohammed Jajari of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got a total of 24,837.
The results were announced at the Borno State Governorship Election Collation centre in Maiduguri by INEC Returning Officer, Jude Rabo, vice chancellor of Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State,
The breakdown of the results from the LGAs are as follows:
1.Kaga LGA
Total Registered: 53, 456
Accredited: 10, 798
APC – 9, 523
PDP – 1091
Total rejected: 252
Total Cast: 10,978
2. Magumeri LGA
Total registered 61,864
Total Accredited 11,212
APC – 10428
PDP – 151
SDP – 435
Total valid: 11,092
Total rejected: 120
Total votes cast:: 11,212
3.Mafa LGA
Total registered 73,295
Total accredited 23,779
APC – 23,615
PDP – 083
Total valid 23,715
Total rejected 56
Total Cast 23, 771
4. Dikwa LGA
Total Registered: 59,010
Accredited: 18,835
Valid: 18,338
rejected: 457
Cast: 18, 795
APC – 17, 294
PDP – 765
5. Jere LGA
Registered: 213, 938
Accredited: 50,213
Valid: 48,967
Rejected: 1057
Cast: 50, 024
APC – 45,247
PDP – 2,785
6. Nganzai LGA
Registered: 40, 199
Accredited:8, 210
Valid: 8, 172
Rejected: 46
Cast: 8, 218
APC – 8, 078
PDP -150
7.Guzamala LGA
Registered: 40, 386
Accredited:18, 683
Valid: 18, 567
Rejected: 116
Total vote cast: 18, 683
APC – 18, 341
PDP -200
8. Konduga LGA
Total Registered 98961
Total Accredited 22793
APC 21, 272
PDP 557
Valid 22,139
Total Rejected 526
Total Votes cast 22,/701
9. Gubio LGA
Registered: 45, 973
Accredited:38, 232
Valid: 37, 945
Rejected: 275
Cast: 38, 220
APC – 37,260
PDP -485
10. Kwaya- Kuzar
Registered: 55, 303
Accredited:19, 063
Valid: 18, 077
Rejected: 986
Total Cast: 19, 063
APC – 11, 497
PDP -6, 090
11.Mobbar LGA
Registered: 47, 079
Accredited:9, 553
Valid: 9, 327
Rejected: 226
Total Cast: 9553
APC – 8,882
PDP -250
12. Chibok LGA
Registered: 55, 498
Accredited: 14, 043
Valid: 13, 739
Rejected: 302
Total Cast:14 ,041
APC – 8, 134
PDP -5451
13. Damboa LGA
Total Valid 27820
APC – 21,837
PDP – 4,525
Total Valid Votes – 26,744
Total Rejected Votee 1,076
Total Cast – 27,820
14 Bayo LGA
Total Reg. voter 53,469
Total Accredited 18, 177
APC 16,157
PDP 1,370
Total Valid Votes 17, 884
Total Registered Votes 288
Total Votes Cast – 18, 172
15. Ngala LGA
Total registered voters, 70,558
Accredited 17,972
Total cast 17,972
APC 17, 602
PDP 115
16. ABADAM LGA
Total Registered 47,056
Accredited 6634
Total Votes 6630
APC 6193
PDP 252
17. Kala Balge LGA
Total reg voters 45,528
Accredited – 10,567
Total cast 10,559
APC 9,805
PDP 517
