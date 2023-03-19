Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is leading in 17 local government areas whose results have been announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Zulum has polled a total of 291,174 from the 17 LGAs while Mohammed Jajari of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got a total of 24,837.

The results were announced at the Borno State Governorship Election Collation centre in Maiduguri by INEC Returning Officer, Jude Rabo, vice chancellor of Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State,

The breakdown of the results from the LGAs are as follows:

1.Kaga LGA

Total Registered: 53, 456

Accredited: 10, 798

APC – 9, 523

PDP – 1091

Total rejected: 252

Total Cast: 10,978

2. Magumeri LGA

Total registered 61,864

Total Accredited 11,212

APC – 10428

PDP – 151

SDP – 435

Total valid: 11,092

Total rejected: 120

Total votes cast:: 11,212

3.Mafa LGA

Total registered 73,295

Total accredited 23,779

APC – 23,615

PDP – 083

Total valid 23,715

Total rejected 56

Total Cast 23, 771

4. Dikwa LGA

Total Registered: 59,010

Accredited: 18,835

Valid: 18,338

rejected: 457

Cast: 18, 795

APC – 17, 294

PDP – 765

5. Jere LGA

Registered: 213, 938

Accredited: 50,213

Valid: 48,967

Rejected: 1057

Cast: 50, 024

APC – 45,247

PDP – 2,785

6. Nganzai LGA

Registered: 40, 199

Accredited:8, 210

Valid: 8, 172

Rejected: 46

Cast: 8, 218

APC – 8, 078

PDP -150

7.Guzamala LGA

Registered: 40, 386

Accredited:18, 683

Valid: 18, 567

Rejected: 116

Total vote cast: 18, 683

APC – 18, 341

PDP -200

8. Konduga LGA

Total Registered 98961

Total Accredited 22793

APC 21, 272

PDP 557

Valid 22,139

Total Rejected 526

Total Votes cast 22,/701

9. Gubio LGA

Registered: 45, 973

Accredited:38, 232

Valid: 37, 945

Rejected: 275

Cast: 38, 220

APC – 37,260

PDP -485

10. Kwaya- Kuzar

Registered: 55, 303

Accredited:19, 063

Valid: 18, 077

Rejected: 986

Total Cast: 19, 063

APC – 11, 497

PDP -6, 090

11.Mobbar LGA

Registered: 47, 079

Accredited:9, 553

Valid: 9, 327

Rejected: 226

Total Cast: 9553

APC – 8,882

PDP -250

12. Chibok LGA

Registered: 55, 498

Accredited: 14, 043

Valid: 13, 739

Rejected: 302

Total Cast:14 ,041

APC – 8, 134

PDP -5451

13. Damboa LGA

Total Valid 27820

APC – 21,837

PDP – 4,525

Total Valid Votes – 26,744

Total Rejected Votee 1,076

Total Cast – 27,820

14 Bayo LGA

Total Reg. voter 53,469

Total Accredited 18, 177

APC 16,157

PDP 1,370

Total Valid Votes 17, 884

Total Registered Votes 288

Total Votes Cast – 18, 172

15. Ngala LGA

Total registered voters, 70,558

Accredited 17,972

Total cast 17,972

APC 17, 602

PDP 115

16. ABADAM LGA

Total Registered 47,056

Accredited 6634

Total Votes 6630

APC 6193

PDP 252

17. Kala Balge LGA

Total reg voters 45,528

Accredited – 10,567

Total cast 10,559

APC 9,805

PDP 517

