The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has adjourned the collation of results for the governorship election in Cross River to 9 a.m. on Monday.

The State Returning Officer, Teddy Adies, announced the adjournment midway into the collation of the results on Sunday at the state INEC Collation Centre in Calabar.

Mr Adies said the adjournment became necessary to ensure that the results of the three remaining LGAs were available after 15 of the 18 LGAs of the state were announced by the collation officers.

“The exercise will continue in the morning on Monday, by 9 a.m. Hopefully, the results of the remaining three LGAs will be available by then.

“I thank the party agents, journalists, observers and everyone here at the collation centre for your patience, let us continue tomorrow,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three of the remaining LGAs are Akamkpa, Boki and Obanliku.

NAN also reports that collation started at about 5 p.m. at the heavily guarded INEC Collation Centre in Calabar

