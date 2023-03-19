The Kaduna State House of Assembly Speaker, Yusuf Zailani, has won his re-election to represent the Igabi state constituency in the assembly.

The governorship and House of Assembly elections were held in Kaduna State and other parts of the country on Saturday.

The returning officer, Bashir Yusuf, who declared the results in Rigachikun, said Mr Zailani of the APC, polled 45,889 to defeat his closest rival, Ibrahim Usman of the PDP, who scored 23,163.

Mr Yusuf said Saifullahi Haruna of the Labour Party (LP) came third with 1,698 votes while Yahya Shuaibu of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 1,242.

He said the total number of registered voters was 216,236 while the number of accredited voters was 76,288.

“That Zailani Yusuf Ibrahim of APC, having satisfied the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected, ” he said

Mr Zailani has won the seat for the fourth time.

