The INEC in Rivers State on Saturday said the commission was ready to conduct the election in Asari-Toru Local Government Area and Ward 14 of Degema Local Government Area on Sunday.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Johnson Alalibo, disclosed this in a statement by the spokesperson of INEC in Rivers State, Geraldine Ekelemu, in Port Harcourt.

Mr Alalibo stated that the elections could not hold in the LGAs because of voters’ resistance to the deployment of election officials and materials for the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

He said the electorate demanded to see the ward collation officer before they would allow the election to commence in Asari-Toru LGA.

He said that voters at ward 14 in Degema LGA equally demanded that the supervising Presiding Officer must come to the Registration Area Centre with collation sheets, thereby disallowing the election to hold in the area.

The REC said the Commission had decided to conduct the election in the areas on Sunday, relying on section 24 of the Electoral Act 2022.

(NAN)

