The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Olayiwola Olalekan, winner of the Ede South State Constituency seat in Osun State.

The governorship and state House of Assembly elections were conducted nationwide on Saturday

INEC Returning Officer Muritala Monsuru declared Mr Olalekan the winner of the Saturday poll after collating the votes from all the wards.

Mr Olalekan polled 14,468 votes to defeat his APC rival, Raji Sijuade, who got 5,204 votes.

PDP wins in Ede North too

Also, the PDP candidate, Babajide Kofoworola, won the Ede North State Constituency in Osun State, according to the results released by the INEC.

The Returning Officer, Popoola Bayode of the Obafemi Awolowo University, declared Mr Kofoworola the winner, having polled the highest number of votes.

Mr Kofoworola polled 17,530 votes to defeat his closest rival, Abdulquadri Suleiman of the APC, who scored 9,010 votes.

The Labour Party came third with 13 votes.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

