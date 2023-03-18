Gombe State governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Yahaya, has won his polling unit in Saturday’s state elections.

Governor Yahaya had voted at the Kofar Yahaya Umar 010 in Jekadafari of Gombe Local Government Area.

Announcing the result, the presiding officer at the polling unit, Abdullahi Ali, said Mr Yahaya won the polling unit with 467 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Muhammed Barde, polled 40 votes, while the candidate of the Kamisu Mailantarki of of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled seven votes.

The presiding officer also said there were 1,493 registered voters at the polling unit.

Of this number 473 of them were accredited to vote in the elections at the polling unit. Of the 473 votes cast, four were invalid while 10 were rejected.

